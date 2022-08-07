Watch CBS News
16-year-old boy charged with attempted carjacking in West Lawn

CHICAGO (CBS) – A teen is charged with an attempted carjacking in the West Lawn neighborhood Saturday.

The 16-year-old boy is charged with one felony count of attempted aggressive vehicular hijacking.

Police said he was identified as the offender who attempted to forcefully take a vehicle from a man, 24, in the 6000 block of South Kildare Avenue.

He was taken into custody minutes later, police said.

The offender was placed into custody and charged accordingly.

No additional information was immediately available 

First published on August 7, 2022 / 10:29 AM

