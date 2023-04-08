Watch CBS News
15th annual Easter egg hunt happening South Loop Saturday afternoon

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's shaping up to be an 'egg-celent' day in the South Loop.

Families are coming out to Chicago's Women's Park and Gardens, located at 1801 S. Indiana Ave., to take part in the 15th annual Easter egg hunt.

Children 12 and younger will fill their baskets with up to 15,000 candy and toy-filled eggs scattered throughout the park.

There will be toys and White Sox ticket giveaways too.

The hunt goes from noon until 2 p.m.

