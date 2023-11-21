$15K reward offered in search for Northwest Indiana home invasion suspects

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A $15,000 reward is being offered in the search for at least five suspects who robbed and attacked three people in a home in Munster, Indiana.

Munster police said the armed home invasion was reported in the 1400 block of Park West Circle around 11:20 a.m on Oct. 27. Police said the three residents of the home reported armed offenders broke into the house, bound and battered them, and stole money and other unspecified items.

Munster Police

Police said the offenders drove away in two cars around 1 p.m.

Munster Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division found five masked offenders were involved. The vehicles were both recovered in Chicago.

Munster Home Invasion

Two people of interest have been identified based on surveillance video.

One of the victims is offering a $15,000 reward to anyone with information leading to an arrest in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Munster Police at 219-836-6658.