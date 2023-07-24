155 boats stuck in Race to Mackinac with wind too light

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A total of 155 boats in the Race to Mackinac Island have found themselves stranded with the wind being too light.

As of 2 p.m., 155 out of 240 boats were still on the racecourse, reporting speeds of 0 to 5 knots, according to race officials. Only two of the 103 boats in the Chicago-Mackinac Trophy section – measuring under 40 feet – have been able to finish.

"(W)ith a bleak forecast for the afternoon, this year's edition is quickly turning into a test of patience, and potential food and water rationing," race officials said in a news release.

Overnight Sunday into Monday, 42 boats in the 98-boat Mackinac Cup Section – 40 feet and above – and most of the faster Cruising boats, did finish before the wind stopped.