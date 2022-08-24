152 Ukrainian flags flying along State Street in honor of Independence Day

152 Ukrainian flags flying along State Street in honor of Independence Day

152 Ukrainian flags flying along State Street in honor of Independence Day

CHICAGO (CBS)-- The Chicago Loop Alliance put up 152 Ukrainian flags on State Street in honor of Ukrainian Independence Day Wednesday.

"This is a way for us to celebrate Ukraine and all of the hardship they're going through and celebrate the preservice that they've shown," President and CEO of the Chicago Loop Alliance Michael Edwards said.

You'll find the flags from Ida B. Wells to Wacker Drive.

Wednesday marks six months since Russia invaded Ukraine.

The country has been living under siege after Russian president Vladimir Putin sent in troops in the unprovoked attack.

Wednesday morning, President Biden announced another nearly $3 billion in defense aid to train and equip Ukrainian forces for years to come.

The flags in the Loop is also city's way of welcoming the Kyiv City Ballet of Ukraine.

The company left Ukraine just before the Russian invasion. Next month, it makes it's first-ever appearance in Chicago at the Auditorium Theatre on September 24 and 25.