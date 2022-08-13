Watch CBS News
$15,000 reward offered in CTA Red Line murder case

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- There is a new push to find the men behind a murder on the CTA's Red Line. 

Saturday Cook County Crime Stoppers passed out a flyer at the 79th Street Red Line Stop. It offers a $15,000 reward for help finding the two men who shot and killed Diunte Moon there last weekend. 

Moon's grieving mother tells CBS 2 her son was a hardworking father. He worked extra hours to pay for a party for his 8-year-old daughter. 

Police have released surveillance video of the two wanted men and announced plans to add more officers to trains following the shooting. 

August 13, 2022

