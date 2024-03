Cook Co. Crime Stoppers offers $15K for info on cold murder case

CHICAGO (CBS) -- On Saturday, Cook County Crime Stoppers will be handing out flyers in South Lawndale in hopes of solving a 2007 murder.

On January 16, 2007, 28-year-old Gloria Padilla was found stabbed to death in her apartment near 24th and St. Louis Avenue.

There's an up to $15,000 cash reward for information that leads to an arrest in the case. Anyone can submit tips anonymously.