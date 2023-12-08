Watch CBS News
$15,000 reward for info on the killing of Chicago senior citizen

By Yolanda Perdomo

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police want the public's help finding a killer who took the life of a 71-year-old man. 

Police said Walter McCalvin was near Fillmore and St. Louis in September when a man confronted him and hit him in the face with a blunt object.

 McCalvin died 10 days later.

Cook County Crime Stoppers is asking for information that leads to the killer. There's a $15,000 cash reward.  

Yolanda Perdomo is an award-winning journalist and digital producer for CBS 2 Chicago.

First published on December 8, 2023 / 5:14 PM CST

