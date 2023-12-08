$15,000 reward for info on the killing of Chicago senior citizen

$15,000 reward for info on the killing of Chicago senior

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police want the public's help finding a killer who took the life of a 71-year-old man.

Police said Walter McCalvin was near Fillmore and St. Louis in September when a man confronted him and hit him in the face with a blunt object.

McCalvin died 10 days later.

Cook County Crime Stoppers is asking for information that leads to the killer. There's a $15,000 cash reward.