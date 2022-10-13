Watch CBS News
Local News

15-year-old charged in connection with armed carjacking in Auburn Gresham

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A 15-year-old boy has been charged in an armed an carjacking in that took place in Auburn Gresham back in August. 

According to police, the teen was identified as one of the offenders who took a vehicle at gunpoint from a 33-year-old woman in the 600 block of West 89th Street. 

The 15-year-old was taken into custody on Wednesday. 

First published on October 13, 2022 / 8:48 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.