15-year-old charged in connection with armed carjacking in Auburn Gresham
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A 15-year-old boy has been charged in an armed an carjacking in that took place in Auburn Gresham back in August.
According to police, the teen was identified as one of the offenders who took a vehicle at gunpoint from a 33-year-old woman in the 600 block of West 89th Street.
The 15-year-old was taken into custody on Wednesday.
