15-year-old boy shot in park on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A 15-year-old boy was shot in a park in Chicago's Humboldt Park neighborhood.

Just after 9:30 p.m., police said the teen was in Grand Park, in the 3500 block of West Grand Avenue, when someone ran up to him and shot him in the torso.

The teen is expected to recover from his physical injuries.

No arrests have been made.