15-year-old boy shot and critically wounded in Grand Crossing

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 15-year-old boy was shot and critically wounded in the Grand Crossing community Friday afternoon.

At 4:08 p.m., the boy was talking with an unknown male assailant in the 900 block of East 78th Street, near Ingleside Avenue, when the assailant pulled a gun and shot him twice, police said.

The victim was struck in the middle of the back and was taken to the University of Chicago's Comer Children's Hospital in critical condition.

Area Two detectives were investigating late Friday.