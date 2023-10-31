Watch CBS News
Local News

15 cars involved in two separate pileup accidents in Chicago suburb

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

MATTESON, Ill. (CBS) -- A total of 15 cars were involved in two separate pileup accidents in south suburban Matteson Tuesday evening.

Matteson village spokesman Sean Howard said there was a nine-car accident at Lincoln Highway over Interstate 57, and a seven-car accident at Vollmer Road and Cicero Avenue.

No one was injured in either accident, Howard said.

The cause of the accident, and information about whether it was related to the snow and inclement weather, were not immediately available..

CBS Chicago Team
cbs-2-logo-a.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on October 31, 2023 / 8:27 PM CDT

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.