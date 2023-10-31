15 cars involved in two separate pileup accidents in Chicago suburb

MATTESON, Ill. (CBS) -- A total of 15 cars were involved in two separate pileup accidents in south suburban Matteson Tuesday evening.

Matteson village spokesman Sean Howard said there was a nine-car accident at Lincoln Highway over Interstate 57, and a seven-car accident at Vollmer Road and Cicero Avenue.

No one was injured in either accident, Howard said.

The cause of the accident, and information about whether it was related to the snow and inclement weather, were not immediately available..