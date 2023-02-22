Two candidates vie to replace indicted Ald. Ed Burke in 14th Ward

CHICAGO (CBS) -- With indicted Ald. Edward Burke stepping down after 54 years representing the 14th Ward on the Southwest Side, two candidates are looking to replace him on the City Council.

CBS 2's Shardaa Gray spoke with both candidates about how they'll take the reins in the Gage Park and Archer Heights neighborhoods.

"I'm running because we need to bring transparency, accessibility, and honesty to our 14th Ward," said Jeylú Gutiérrez.

"Why I'm running? To continue serving the people. The people I've been serving for 25 years, I want to continue to do that," said Raul Reyes.

Gutiérrez and Reyes are both running for the 14th Ward seat - which is a Latino-majority neighborhood in the Archer Heights and Gage Park communities.

They're looking to replace Ald. Edward Burke, who is the longest-serving city council member ever.

He's served the 14th ward since 1969, and for decades, chaired the City Council's powerful Finance Committee.

Before he took office, his father - Ald. Joseph Burke - was elected in the same ward in 1953.

The Burke reign will now end. Ed Burke isn't running for a record 15th term in office, and will go on trial on racketeering charges in November, accused of using his city position to steer business to his private law firm.

"We deserve better, because we work so hard, and we pay a lot of taxes. We've been neglected and forgotten. So we really need someone to really take care of the community," Gutiérrez said.

Gutiérrez, a staffer to Cook County Commissioner Alma Anaya, will run against Reyes, who works as a staff assistant in the City's Clerk's Office.

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, Reyes helped Burke gather signatures on his nominating petitions to get on the ballot ahead of the 2019 election, and also filed an objection against Burke challenger Tanya Patino.

He also received a $50,000 contribution from Burke's brother, former Illinois State Rep. Dan Burke, according to Illinois campaign finance records.

But Reyes wouldn't be specific about his relationship with the alderman.

"Basically, the relationship was going through the Ward office to get the services that the people in the Gage Park needed," he said.

Gutiérrez insisted her opponent's ties to Burke are more extensive.

"What I know is that he's been a precinct captain of his for 25 years. He's been a part of that corrupt organization for so long," Gutierrez said.

Reyes said his goal is to fix crime and street lighting in the community. Gutiérrez said her priorities are public safety, jobs, and the economy.

Asked what sets him aside from Gutierrez, Reyes said, "experience."

"Experience, experience, experience; 25 years of getting things done for the people ... especially in the Gage Park area," he said.

For her part, Gutierrez said what sets her apart is "integrity" and "honesty."

"I'm a woman of values, I'm a woman of family, I'm a woman of faith. I really go by what I do," she said.

Both candidates have been hitting the pavement in the closing days of the race, knocking on doors, rain or shine.

Burke is one of 12 sitting aldermen who are not running for re-election, meaning about 25 percent of the city's wards are guaranteed to get new alderpersons this year.