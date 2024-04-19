Family plans balloon release for 14-year-old Chicago boy shot and killed in Northwest Indiana

WHITING, Ind. (CBS) -- It has been nearly one month since a teen from Chicago was murdered while visiting family in Whiting, Indiana.

Damien Abenante-Villa's loved ones have planned a balloon release for 5 p.m. Saturday, with the goal of keeping the crime in the spotlight to solve the murder.

Damien, 14, was visiting Whiting, Indiana to celebrate his cousin's 15th birthday. At 5:20 p.m. Saturday, March 23, Damien was shot while walking to a local park with his relatives and some friends, in the 1600 block of LaPorte Avenue.

Nicole Abenante

Damien was a freshman at De La Salle Institute in Chicago's Bronzeville neighborhood. On Thursday, fellow students honored his memory – asking for an end to gun violence.

Damien's aunt says it was heart-wrenching to let his mother in Chicago know what happened to her son.

"Words can't explain it. You know, it's always been, him and her - him and her - like always. That was, of course, any mother knows the bond that they have with their child," said Nicole Abenante. "For that to be taken from her – her only child – her whole world was shattered."

The motive for the shooting was still not known as of Friday. Police asked anyone with information about the incident to call them.