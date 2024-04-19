Watch CBS News
Family plans balloon release for 14-year-old Chicago boy shot and killed in Northwest Indiana

By Suzanne Le Mignot

/ CBS Chicago

Family seeks justice for 14-year-old boy killed in Whiting, Indiana
Family seeks justice for 14-year-old boy killed in Whiting, Indiana 01:36

WHITING, Ind. (CBS) -- It has been nearly one month since a teen from Chicago was murdered while visiting family in Whiting, Indiana.

Damien Abenante-Villa's loved ones have planned a balloon release for 5 p.m. Saturday, with the goal of keeping the crime in the spotlight to solve the murder.

Damien, 14, was visiting Whiting, Indiana to celebrate his cousin's 15th birthday. At 5:20 p.m. Saturday, March 23, Damien was shot while walking to a local park with his relatives and some friends, in the 1600 block of LaPorte Avenue.

damien-abenante-villa.png
Nicole Abenante

Damien was a freshman at De La Salle Institute in Chicago's Bronzeville neighborhood. On Thursday, fellow students honored his memory – asking for an end to gun violence. 

Damien's aunt says it was heart-wrenching to let his mother in Chicago know what happened to her son.

"Words can't explain it. You know, it's always been, him and her - him and her - like always. That was, of course, any mother knows the bond that they have with their child," said Nicole Abenante. "For that to be taken from her – her only child – her whole world was shattered."

The motive for the shooting was still not known as of Friday. Police asked anyone with information about the incident to call them.

Suzanne Le Mignot
suzannelemignot-2.jpg

Suzanne Le Mignot serves as CBS2 Chicago's weekend news morning anchor and weekday reporter.

First published on April 19, 2024 / 4:51 PM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

