14-year-old boy among 2 shot in Roseland

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A 14-year-old boy was one of two victims shot in Chicago's Roseland neighborhood Thursday night. 

Police said the 14-year-old boy and a female victim were walking on the sidewalk in the 500 block of East 104th Place when shots were fired. 

Police said the boy was struck in the back and taken to Comer Children's Hospital in good condition initially. 

The female victim was also hit and taken to Roseland Hospital where her condition is unknown at this time. 

No arrests have been made. 

First published on September 30, 2022 / 5:41 AM

