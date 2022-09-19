Watch CBS News
14-year-old battling Leukemia joins Bears on the field with her family

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A South Elgin teen battling Leukemia got to meet and cheer on the Chicago Bears during Sunday's game.

Kaylah Gonzalez, 14, has been fighting leukemia for two-and-a-half-years at Advocate Children's Hospital.

Her family consists of passionate Bears fans and they all got the chance to meet Justin Fields and coach Eberflus before they took on the Packers.

Kaylah and her brothers also got the chance to watch the Bears warmup on the sideline.

