14-year-old among three people shot, wounded in Altgeld Gardens neighborhood

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are investigating a shooting that left a man, a woman and a teen injured in Chicago's Altgeld Gardens neighborhood.

Authorities said it happened in the 13000 block of S. Champlain just after 3:30 Tuesday afternoon. Police said the victims were approached by an unknown offender when they were in the courtyard area. The suspect showed them a handgun and then fired shots.

The 14-year-old was hit to the arm and taken to Comer Children's Hospital. He is reported to be in good condition. A 24-year-old was hit in the face and taken to University of Chicago Hospital. He's also in good condition.

A 45-year-old woman received a graze wound to the chest and is also in good condition at University of Chicago Hospital.

Police said a weapon was recovered at the scene but there've been no arrests.