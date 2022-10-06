14 people displaced by apartment fire in Alsip

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Investigators are working to determine the cause of an apartment building fire that left 14 people without homes.

The fire tore through the second floor of the building around 10:35 p.m.

There were residents trapped on the third floor balcony and fire crews were able to get them down with ladders.

One resident said she heard smoke alarms go off around 10:20 p.m. She opened the door to smoke, grabbed her daughter and rushed outside.

The Alsip fire chief estimates it will cost hundreds of thousands of dollars to repair this building.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but fire officials don't believe anything suspicious is to blame.