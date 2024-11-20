Watch CBS News
14 people injured when 2 cars, CTA bus crash on Chicago's South Side

By Adam Harrington, Natalie Goldstick

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Fourteen people were injured Wednesday evening in a crash involving two cars and a CTA bus in the Washington Park neighborhood.

The crash happened at 60th and State streets. The Chicago Transit Authority said a No. 59 59th/61st Street bus was headed south on State Street approaching 60th Street when the two collided with each other—and then both hit the bus. 

The Chicago Fire Department called an EMS Plan 2, which sends 20 ambulances.

Four people were taken to area hospitals in serious-to-critical condition, and one of those four was described as "very critical" by the Fire Department.

Ten others were taken to area hospitals in good condition.

60th-and-state-crash-2.jpg
Chicago Fire Department

The Fire Department showed photos of a white Jeep Cherokee that was completely demolished in the front, and another car that was totaled beyond recognition.

60th-and-state-crash-1.jpg
Chicago Fire Department

It was not clear how many people were in each car and the Chicago Transit Authority bus.

Both the No. 59 bus and the No. 29 State Street bus were being rerouted after the crash.

