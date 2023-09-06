14 CPS workers fired, resigned after being accused of participating in PPP fraud

CHICAGO (CBS) -- At least 14 employees for Chicago Public Schools are accused of stealing tens of thousands of dollars in federal funds.

A new report from the CPS Inspector General claims the workers filed false reports through the Paycheck Protection Program - lying about supposed small businesses to get pandemic relief loans.

In each case, they fraudulently received up to $21,000.

The Inspector General said most of the employees earned six-figure salaries and held positions of authority throughout CPS.

Twelve of them have resigned or been fired. Two others are in the process of being fired.