14, 17-year-old shot on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Two teens were shot in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood.

Police said the 14 and 17-year-old boys were walking in the 2100 block of East 75th Street when a man fired shots.

The 14-year-old was shot in the back ad taken to Comer Children's Hospital in fair condition.

The 17-year-old later arrived at the University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition.

No arrests have been made