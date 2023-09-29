14, 17-year-old shot on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Two teens were shot in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood.
Police said the 14 and 17-year-old boys were walking in the 2100 block of East 75th Street when a man fired shots.
The 14-year-old was shot in the back ad taken to Comer Children's Hospital in fair condition.
The 17-year-old later arrived at the University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition.
No arrests have been made
