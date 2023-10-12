Watch CBS News
13th annual Gary Black Film Festival returns featuring virtual, in-person events

By Jeramie Bizzle

GARY, Ind. (CBS) -- The Gary International Black Film Festival is back and shining a light on more than 50 films from five countries.

It's the festival's 13th year. 

This year focuses on international stories highlighting the experiences of the Black diaspora.

They'll have a mixture of virtual and in-person events - including watch parties, panel discussions, and more.

The festival runs from Thursday through Sunday at Indiana University Northwest.

October 12, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

