13th annual Gary Black Film Festival returns featuring virtual, in-person events
GARY, Ind. (CBS) -- The Gary International Black Film Festival is back and shining a light on more than 50 films from five countries.
It's the festival's 13th year.
This year focuses on international stories highlighting the experiences of the Black diaspora.
They'll have a mixture of virtual and in-person events - including watch parties, panel discussions, and more.
The festival runs from Thursday through Sunday at Indiana University Northwest.
