Watch CBS News
Local News

13-year-old girl charged in Chicago carjacking

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 13-year-old girl is among two teens facing a felony charge in connection with an armed carjacking in the South Chicago neighborhood this week.

Police said at 10:10 a.m. Tuesday, the young teen was with 19-year-old Jamia Little when the pair carjacked a 44-year-old woman in the 2900 block of East 83rd Street, near Escanaba Avenue.

The 19-year-old and the 13-year-old were each arrested in the 7500 block of South Essex Avenue in South Shore.

Both were charged with one felony count of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a weapon.

Little appeared for a detention hearing in Cook County Criminal Court on Wednesday.

CBS Chicago Team
cbs-2-logo-a.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on November 1, 2023 / 5:10 PM CDT

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.