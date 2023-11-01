13-year-old girl charged in Chicago carjacking
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 13-year-old girl is among two teens facing a felony charge in connection with an armed carjacking in the South Chicago neighborhood this week.
Police said at 10:10 a.m. Tuesday, the young teen was with 19-year-old Jamia Little when the pair carjacked a 44-year-old woman in the 2900 block of East 83rd Street, near Escanaba Avenue.
The 19-year-old and the 13-year-old were each arrested in the 7500 block of South Essex Avenue in South Shore.
Both were charged with one felony count of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a weapon.
Little appeared for a detention hearing in Cook County Criminal Court on Wednesday.
