Chicago 13-year-old under arrest for allegedly stealing a car in Elmhurst

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 13-year-old boy from Chicago is under arrest for allegedly stealing a car from a dealership in Elmhurst.

Prosecutors said early Monday morning, the teen was in a car, parked on the side of a road. After an officer drove up behind it, the teen sped off, leading police on a high-speed chase.

Police say the car was stolen hours earlier. The 13-year-old faces several charges.