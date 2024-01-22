Watch CBS News
Local News

13-year-old boy shot while walking on Chicago's West Side

By Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A 13-year-old boy was shot in Garfield Park Sunday night. 

Police said just before 10 p.m., the boy was walking, in the 600 block of South Francisco Avenue, when a white sedan pulled up next to him. Someone inside fired shots, hitting the child in the shoulder and chest. 

He was taken to a local hospital in good condition. 

No arrests have been made. 

Elyssa Kaufman
headshot.jpg

Elyssa is a Digital News Producer. She covers breaking news for CBSChicago.com and manages the station's social media sites.

First published on January 22, 2024 / 5:02 AM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.