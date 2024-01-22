13-year-old boy shot while walking on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A 13-year-old boy was shot in Garfield Park Sunday night.
Police said just before 10 p.m., the boy was walking, in the 600 block of South Francisco Avenue, when a white sedan pulled up next to him. Someone inside fired shots, hitting the child in the shoulder and chest.
He was taken to a local hospital in good condition.
No arrests have been made.
