13 arrested as protesters block downtown Chicago bridge amid war in Gaza

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Thirteen protesters were arrested when a group shut down a downtown bridge for a short time Thursday evening, calling for a cease-fire in Gaza.

Dozens of people were seen dressed in black and holding up signs as they shut down the Washington Street Bridge.

They also projected a light display onto the building at 100 N. Riverside Plaza, "Permanent Cease-fire Now."

The Boeing Corporate Offices are located in the building. Boeing is one of the largest military contractors supplying weapons to the U.S. and Israel.

The protest was held by Jewish-led groups – Jewish Voice for Peace on Chicago, Jewish Fast for Gaza, and IfNotNow Chicago. Organizers said more than 300 people attended.

In a news release, protesters said they "rededicated the 31-foot menorah in Daley Plaza to the struggle against Israel's genocide, apartheid, and occupation of Palestine," and then marched through the Loop before ending at the Riverside Plaza building.

Some protesters later returned to Daley Plaza.

This comes as President Joe Biden sent his top security adviser to Israel. Jake Sullivan met with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu amid a growing international outcry over the violence in Gaza.

Netanyahu has said he plans to continue the war against Hamas until "absolute victory."

U.S. officials told CBS News the current phase of the Israeli offensive should be complete in two to three weeks, followed by less intense strikes and raids.

Israel's defense minister told Sullivan the war "will last more than several months."