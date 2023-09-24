Watch CBS News
12-year-old who beat cancer travels to watch Bears game in Kansas City

CHICAGO (CBS) – There was a special sendoff at O'Hare International Airport for a special kid on Saturday.

Sophie Nieves, 12, battled Leukemia for more than two years and was just declared cancer-free last month.

She caught the attention of her favorite team, the Chicago Bears, with a toy drive she did during her treatment at Advocate Children's Hospital.

So the Bears decided to send Sophie and her family to see the team in action against the Chiefs in Kansas City on Sunday.

Sophie she said she was "Super excited and really ready!"

Sophie is heading to the game with lots of Bears swag, including some custom sneakers that read "Bear Down Sophie."

