12-year-old suspect in Homewood Acres firehouse vandalism won't give up accomplice

HOMEWOOD ACRES, Ill. (CBS) -- While one juvenile suspect in the vandalism of a volunteer firehouse near south suburban Homewood has been arrested, he is refusing to give up his accomplice.

We told you back in late May about the vandalism at the firehouse at 3860 183rd St. in the unincorporated community of Homewood Acres. The firehouse left looking like a tornado had ripped through it. Every single one of the 11 rooms in the firehouse was a disaster area.

Security video showed what was first believed to be four vandals, but later turned out to be only two, destroying firehouse.

"All the kitchen cabinets have been ripped off; the refrigerator was tipped over; the stove was pulled out and was leaking gas," Volunteer Fire Department Chief Bryan Rouson told CBS 2's Marissa Perlman on May 31.

The rooms where the team sleeps and trains were likewise left in tatters. Furniture was tipped over and strewn everywhere.

"I think we'd be better off if they had burned it to the ground," Rouson said.

The Homewood Acres Fire Department said Wednesday that one suspected vandal, a 12-year-old boy, has been arrested. But he is refusing to give up his accomplice.

Meantime, the fire department also said they just received a check for repairs. The total loss to date is $130,000.