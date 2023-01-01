Watch CBS News
Local News

12-year-old passenger killed in rollover crash on I-57 at Harlem Avenue

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 12-year-old is dead following a rollover crash on I-57 Sunday morning, according to Illinois State Police.

Troopers responded to the single-vehicle crash around 3:15 a.m. on northbound I-57 at Harlem Avenue.

Initial reports say, for unknown reasons, the vehicle lost control - causing it to roll over. 

The 12-year-old passenger was ejected from the vehicle, ISP said.

The victim was transported to an area hospital and pronounced dead.

All northbound lanes were closed for the crash investigation. Traffic was rerouted at Harlem Avenue.

No further information was immediately available. 

First published on January 1, 2023 / 9:58 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.