12-year-old passenger killed in rollover crash on I-57 at Harlem Avenue

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 12-year-old is dead following a rollover crash on I-57 Sunday morning, according to Illinois State Police.

Troopers responded to the single-vehicle crash around 3:15 a.m. on northbound I-57 at Harlem Avenue.

Initial reports say, for unknown reasons, the vehicle lost control - causing it to roll over.

The 12-year-old passenger was ejected from the vehicle, ISP said.

The victim was transported to an area hospital and pronounced dead.

All northbound lanes were closed for the crash investigation. Traffic was rerouted at Harlem Avenue.

No further information was immediately available.