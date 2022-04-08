12-year-old golfer wins age division in Drive, Chip, and Putt Finals at Augusta National

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Before the professionals took to golf's greatest stage to compete for a major title, some of the best young golfers got a shot to get a small taste of Augusta National. And it was an extra special trip for a middle schooler from Clarendon Hills.

12-year-old Michael Jorski was a pretty popular kid at school this week.

"I got a lot of congratulations. Other than that, it was pretty normal. It's still school you gotta do your work."

Michael certainly puts in the work on the course. That effort paid off with an amazing experience and a thrilling victory.

Jorski won his age group in the Drive, Chip, and Putt Finals at Augusta National Sunday before the start of the Masters.

"It was exciting. To be there in the first place is amazing. It's exciting. On top of that, I won," Michael said.

Maybe the most impressive part of his win. Jorski had to make a 30-foot putt, on the 18th green, just to get into a playoff.

"My legs were shaky," Michael said. " I really have a hard time just getting rid of nerves so I just do my best to battle through. I hit a 30-footer on national television on 18th green of Augusta National."

As an added bonus, all the kids who compete in the Drive, Chip, and Putt Finals, get to attend Monday's practice round. Michael got to see Tiger Woods.

"I got to see him hit his first shot on his first hole. To see him back after almost a year and a half, to see him back is amazing. To watch him hit a shot is better too."

And watching the professionals get ready for a big event, he learned something about preparation as well.

"I talk a little bit too much. I should probably be a little more focused on my own game."