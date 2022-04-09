Watch CBS News

12 Chicagoans graduate from adult mechanic bike training program at Working Bikes warehouse

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It was a proud day Friday for some Chicago graduates.

At the Working Bikes warehouse, 2434 S. Western Ave., about a dozen students received certificates after completing a six-week mechanic bike training program.

The program is a partnership between the Working Bikes Warehouse, Lyft/Divvy, and the Chicago Department of Transportation.

Each graduate received a set of bike lights, a bike pump, and a patch kit – as well as a yearlong membership to Divvy.

Working Bikes repairs bikes all over Chicago, and also sends refurbished bikes at Africa and Central America.

