12 Chicagoans graduate from adult mechanic bike training program at Working Bikes warehouse
CHICAGO (CBS) -- It was a proud day Friday for some Chicago graduates.
At the Working Bikes warehouse, 2434 S. Western Ave., about a dozen students received certificates after completing a six-week mechanic bike training program.
The program is a partnership between the Working Bikes Warehouse, Lyft/Divvy, and the Chicago Department of Transportation.
Each graduate received a set of bike lights, a bike pump, and a patch kit – as well as a yearlong membership to Divvy.
Working Bikes repairs bikes all over Chicago, and also sends refurbished bikes at Africa and Central America.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.