11th annual Soul Yoga Festival set for Saturday in Bronzeville

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Need to take a few deep breaths and unwind this weekend? Bronzeville's Soul Yoga Festival is back at the Fuller Park fieldhouse.

Festival creator Yirser Ra Hotep said the festival is for everyone, not just experienced yogis.

"If you are a novice, this is exactly who we are here for. We are here for the novice. We are here for the people who do not have any experience with yoga, and many want to know what yoga is all about without all the stereotypes about having to be skinny, or having to be really flexible, because all of those things are myths," he said.

This is the 11th year for the Soul Yoga Festival.

It's happening Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Fuller Park, 331 W. 45th St., and people of all ages are encouraged to attend. The only thing you need to bring is your own yoga mat.

It's the only free yoga festival on the South Side.