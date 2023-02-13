11-year-old boy struck in accidental shooting in East Chicago, Indiana; 14-year-old in custody

EAST CHICAGO, Ill. (CBS) -- An 11-year-old boy was shot in a house in East Chicago, Indiana Monday afternoon, and a 14-year-old has been taken into police custody.

The shooting is believed to have been accidental.

East Chicago police were called to the house at 3932 Butternut St. around 1:30 p.m. They had learned an 11-year-old boy had been shot in the house, and a 14-year-old of an unspecified gender was with the boy.

The 11-year-old boy had been shot once in the abdomen and was conscious, police said. He was taken to a hospital in serious, but stable condition.

The 14-year-old was arrested and first taken to St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago and was cleared by medical personnel, police said. The teen was then taken to the East Chicago Police Department.

Police said a preliminary investigation shows the shooting appears to be accidental.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the East Chicago police Criminal Investigation Division at (219) 391-8318 or the anonymous tip line at (219) 391-8500. Anonymous tips can also be sent to the East Chicago police ATLAS ONE / Cardinal Connect App.