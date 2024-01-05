11-year-old boy hit by stray bullet inside Chicago home
CHICAGO (CBS)-- An 11-year-old boy is among two people recovering after a shooting in Princeton Park Thursday night.
Just after 6:30 p.m., a 24-year-old man was shot near 95th Street and Princeton Avenue. He was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.
The 11-year-old boy was inside a residence just a block away when a stray bullet hit him in the leg. He is expected to recover from his physical injuries.
No arrests have been made.
