11-year-old boy hit by stray bullet inside Chicago home

CHICAGO (CBS)-- An 11-year-old boy is among two people recovering after a shooting in Princeton Park Thursday night.

Just after 6:30 p.m., a 24-year-old man was shot near 95th Street and Princeton Avenue. He was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

The 11-year-old boy was inside a residence just a block away when a stray bullet hit him in the leg. He is expected to recover from his physical injuries.

No arrests have been made.