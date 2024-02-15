Chicago neighbors hold parade for 103-year-old World War II veteran's birthday

CHICAGO (CBS) – Most birthday celebrations don't make the news, but then again, not every birthday involves a 103-year-old World War II veteran.

Feb. 15 brought out the Pullman neighborhood like it was the Fourth of July for Henry D. Wiley.

"It's an inspiration for someone to live this long nowadays," said a neighbor.

Everyone on the block knew he fought for his country.

"Still a fighter, but I can't walk now," Wiley said with a laugh.

Most people are lucky to get a party on their birthday, but for the veteran turning 103, he got a parade.

"Isn't it wonderful to come out and celebrate 103 years of life?" said another attendee.

The tribute from Chicago police and the 9th Ward traveled from 111th and Eberhart straight to the heart.

They presented Wiley with a certificate for lifetime achievement and even an honorary police badge.

"I love that!" Wiley said.

Feb. 15 might now be a holiday, but there were 103 reasons and counting for the whole neighborhood to celebrate.

"The Lord just looked out for me," Wiley said.

Wiley enlisted in the Army in 1941. He served in North Africa and Italy during World War II where he earned two Bronze Service Stars.

He lives in Pullman surrounded by three generations of his loving family.