Lottery officials seek buyer of Powerball ticket sold in Aurora worth $100k as deadline approaches

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – A Powerball ticket worth big bucks is still out there. However, time is running out to claim it.

Lottery officials are looking for the owner of an unclaimed ticket worth $100,000 that was purchased at a 7-Eleven store, located at 1680 Montgomery Rd. in Aurora last November.

As a reminder, those winning numbers again were: 2-11-22-35-60, and the Powerball number was 23.

That ticket is one of six unclaimed prizes worth a combined $2 million, according to lottery officials.

The deadline to claim the prize is on Nov. 6. 

First published on October 18, 2023 / 11:06 AM

