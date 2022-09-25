$1,000 reward offered for information on hit-and-run crash that killed young boy

CHICAGO (CBS) -- On August 10, 5-year-old Taha Kahn was hit by two cars near Cicero and Devon in Sauganash. One driver stopped, but the other sped away.

Saturday, two days before what would have been Taha's sixth birthday, Cook County Crime Stoppers helped the family pass out flyers with the hope of tracking down the driver.

"I don't know what kind of a person would drive that car. They didn't stop. He's a 5-year-old boy," said Misbah Kahn, Taha's mother.

"The driver of the car? I understand it was an accident, but you didn't stop," said George McDade, chairman of Cook County Crime Stoppers. "You didn't stay to help, and you took off. And you need to be held accountable."

Crime Stoppers is offering $1,000 to anyone with information leading to an arrest.