10-year-old Sawyer Rinn of Geneva to compete in World Robot Olympiad

GENEVA, Ill. (CBS) -- A 10-year-old Geneva boy will be heading to Germany to compete in the World Robot Olympiad next month.

Sawyer Rinn was honored at a Geneva City Council meeting Monday after taking first place at the World Robot Olympiad National Championship in Ontario, California. Sawyer is in fourth grade at Western Elementary School – and he competed in the Elementary RoboMission category, in which competitors need to design, construct, and program an autonomous robot that is able to solve certain problems on a field.

Sawyer beat 21 teams in his age group.

"Sawyer has not only the skill to achieve his goals, but he has a commitment that's unique for his young age," William Wong, founder of US Engineering League – Midwest – who mentors and coaches Rinn – said in a news release. "I've worked with Sawyer for the past 6 months, and while I have noted his talent and potential, I've also witnessed his drive, continually pushing himself further. Sawyer earned his place in the international final through hard work and determination."

Rinn now advances to the WRO International Final in Dortmund, Germany.

In addition, 11-year-old Luke He of south suburban Frankfort took third place in the national competition and also qualified to go to Germany. Luke also took first place in the SumoBot competition.

Huzma Khan, 10, and Jed Setyo, 9, both of Barrington, took first place in the On-the-Spot Challenge at the national competition.