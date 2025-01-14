10-year-old girl arrested for stealing from stores at Gurnee Mills shopping mall

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 10-year-old girl was arrested at Gurnee Mills shopping mall last month after police said she and her mother were caught stealing more than $2,000 worth of merchandise.

Gurnee police responded to a report of a theft in progress at the Zumiez store at Gurnee Mills shortly after 4 p.m. on Dec. 10.

Police were able to catch two people suspected of being involved, but a third got away. The two people who were arrested were a 30-year-old woman and a 10-year-old girl, both from Chicago.

Police said both were seen hiding merchandise and leaving the store without paying. A Zumiez employee followed them out of the store and helped officers identify them.

When she was arrested, the 10-year-old girl was carrying a HomeGoods bag containing merchandise stolen from Zumiez and other stores. The girl later admitted to stealing the merchandise under instructions from her mother, who was also involved in the theft.

In all, the three people involved had stolen more than $2,000 worth of merchandise.

The 30-year-old woman was charged with one felony count of retail theft and one misdemeanor count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor. She made her first court appearance on Jan. 5, and was due back in court on Feb. 4 for a preliminary hearing.

CBS News Chicago is not identifying the woman to protect the identity of the girl.

The 10-year-old girl was released into the custody of a guardian, and police notified the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services of the incident.

Police said the investigation was ongoing, and charges were pending on Tuesday against the third suspect involved in the theft.