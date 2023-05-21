Guardians located after 1-year-old found in Crown Point
CROWN POINT, Ind. (CBS) – The guardians of a 1-year-old child found near a park in Crown Point, Indiana Sunday morning have been located.
The child was found around 9 a.m., in the 300 block of West North Street near Jerry Ross Park.
They were wearing green pajamas with raccoons that read, "Moms Little Rascal."
No further information was available.
