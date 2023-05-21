Watch CBS News
Guardians located after 1-year-old found in Crown Point

CROWN POINT, Ind. (CBS) – The guardians of a 1-year-old child found near a park in Crown Point, Indiana Sunday morning have been located.

The child was found around 9 a.m., in the 300 block of West North Street near Jerry Ross Park.

They were wearing green pajamas with raccoons that read, "Moms Little Rascal." 

No further information was available.  

First published on May 21, 2023 / 10:30 AM

