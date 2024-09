1 person killed in crash in northwest Chicago suburb

CHICAGO (CBS) — Police in Arlington Heights are investigating a deadly crash on Rand Road.

An officer on the scene confirmed one person died in the crash involving a white SUV and a car on Rand Road between Euclid Avenue and Schoenbeck Road.

The victim has been identified as 21-year-old Samuel Horcher.

Police have not released details on the cause of the crash.

Rand Road has reopened after crews worked overnight to clear the scene.