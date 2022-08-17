1 of 2 missing boaters found dead at Whihala Beach in Whiting, Indiana

CHICAGO (CBS) -- One of two men who had been missing since going boating three weeks ago was found dead Tuesday afternoon in Lake Michigan near Whiting, Indiana.

The Lake County Coroner's Office said 36-year-old Dexter Trendell Sain's body was found at Whihala Beach in Whiting around 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Sain, who lived in Chicago, was one of two boaters who had been missing since July 27, since going boating from East Chicago, according to the coroner's office.

An autopsy determined Sain drowned, and toxicology tests are still pending.