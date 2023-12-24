$1 million scratch-off tickets sold in 2 Chicago suburbs

CHICAGO (CBS) – Christmas came early for two lucky Illinois Lottery players.

Both won $1 million each by playing the new instant ticket game, $10 million, lottery officials said.

Illinois Lottery

One of the tickets was sold at the Oak Park Gas Mart, located at 6129 W. North Ave. The second ticket was sold at a Speedway station, located at 314 S. State St. in Lockport.

The new scratch-off game was just introduced this month and it's the first-ever $50 scratch-off game.

The Illinois Lottery is encouraging those winners to write their name on the back of their ticket and keep it in a safe place until they're ready to claim their prize.