$1 million scratch-off tickets sold in 2 Chicago suburbs
CHICAGO (CBS) – Christmas came early for two lucky Illinois Lottery players.
Both won $1 million each by playing the new instant ticket game, $10 million, lottery officials said.
One of the tickets was sold at the Oak Park Gas Mart, located at 6129 W. North Ave. The second ticket was sold at a Speedway station, located at 314 S. State St. in Lockport.
The new scratch-off game was just introduced this month and it's the first-ever $50 scratch-off game.
The Illinois Lottery is encouraging those winners to write their name on the back of their ticket and keep it in a safe place until they're ready to claim their prize.
