1 man killed, another suffered minor injuries in suburban Chicago crash

WOODSTOCK, Ill. (CBS) – One man is dead, and another suffered minor injuries after a crash in unincorporated Woodstock Thursday morning.

McHenry County Sheriff's deputies and the Woodstock Fire Department responded to a two-car crash around 7:40 a.m. on Charles Road.

Preliminary reports indicated that a 2000 Lincoln Town Car, driven by the 88-year-old from Kenosha, was heading westbound on Charles Road when it lost control and entered the eastbound lane where it collided with the front of a 2014 Hyundai, driven by a 46-year-old man from Machesney Park – causing both cars to exit the roadway to the south.

No passengers were in either car.

The driver of the Lincoln was seat belted with airbag deployment, the office said. He was taken to Northwestern Hospital McHenry in serious condition, where he was later pronounced dead.

The driver of the Hyundai also wore his seat belt, and airbags were deployed. He was treated at the scene and released.

No further information was immediately available.