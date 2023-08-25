1 man dead, another hurt after head-on crash, extraction in Fox Lake

FOX LAKE, Ill. (CBS) – One man was killed, and another was hurt following a head-on crash in Fox Lake Thursday night.

Fox Lake police said around 9:39 p.m., officers responded to a two-car traffic crash involving a black Cadillac SUV and a blue Ford van, on U.S. Highway 12, north of Illinois Route 134.

Initial reports revealed that the Cadillac was traveling south in the northbound lanes on U.S. Highway 12 when it struck the Ford van, which was traveling north.

The Fox Lake Fire Protection District responded to the scene and needed to cut the vehicles open in order to remove both of the drivers, police said.

The driver of the Ford, a 21-year-old man, was taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville in critical condition and was pronounced dead a short time later by hospital staff.

The name of the deceased is being withheld pending family notification.

The driver of the Cadillac, a 48-year-old man, suffered various lacerations and possible fractures and was also taken to Advocate Condell where his condition was stabilized.

Authorities said the drivers were the only occupants of both vehicles.

The Major Crash Assistance Team of Lake County was called to the scene to assist with the investigation of the crash.

U.S. Highway 12 was closed at the time of the crash and remained closed for investigation. The roadway reopened to normal traffic around 2 a.m. Friday.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office, Lake Villa Police Department, Round Lake Beach Police Department, and Round Lake Police Department responded to the area to assist with the road closures and traffic control.

The crash remains under investigation.