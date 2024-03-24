Watch CBS News
Local News

1 killed, two hurt in rollover crash on Chicago's Southwest Side

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

1 dead, 2 hurt in Southwest Side crash
1 dead, 2 hurt in Southwest Side crash 00:22

CHICAGO (CBS) – One person was killed, and two others were hurt following a crash in the Ashburn neighborhood early Sunday morning.

The crash happened just before 2:30 a.m. near the border of Evergreen Park, in the 3500 block of West 87th Street.

Evergreen Park police said responding officers found two vehicles that had been involved in an accident while heading eastbound on West 87th Street.

One of the vehicles rolled over, and an occupant from inside was ejected. That person was pronounced dead on the scene, police said.

Two other occupants from the vehicle were taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn with non-life-threatening injuries.

Occupants in the second vehicle were not hurt.

The Suburban Major Accident Reconstruction Team was assisting with the investigation.

Jeramie Bizzle
j-bizzle.jpg

Jeramie Bizzle is a digital news producer at CBS 2 Chicago.

First published on March 24, 2024 / 8:15 AM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.