1 killed, two hurt in rollover crash on Chicago's Southwest Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – One person was killed, and two others were hurt following a crash in the Ashburn neighborhood early Sunday morning.

The crash happened just before 2:30 a.m. near the border of Evergreen Park, in the 3500 block of West 87th Street.

Evergreen Park police said responding officers found two vehicles that had been involved in an accident while heading eastbound on West 87th Street.

One of the vehicles rolled over, and an occupant from inside was ejected. That person was pronounced dead on the scene, police said.

Two other occupants from the vehicle were taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn with non-life-threatening injuries.

Occupants in the second vehicle were not hurt.

The Suburban Major Accident Reconstruction Team was assisting with the investigation.