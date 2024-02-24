1 killed in crash involving IDOT truck on Chicago expressway

1 killed in crash involving IDOT truck on Dan Ryan Expressway

1 killed in crash involving IDOT truck on Dan Ryan Expressway

1 killed in crash involving IDOT truck on Dan Ryan Expressway

CHICAGO (CBS) – One person was killed after a car crashed into an IDOT truck on the Dan Ryan Expressway Friday night.

Illinois State Police said the crash happened around 11:15 p.m. in the northbound lanes of I-94 at 34th Street.

Preliminary reports say a white 2007 Chevrolet swerved onto the right shoulder and struck the rear of a stationary IDOT truck. The driver of the truck and passengers from the Chevrolet were taken to local area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

One passenger from the Chevrolet was pronounced dead at the scene.

All northbound express lanes were closed with traffic diverted to the local lanes and reopened around 3:46 a.m.

No further information was available.