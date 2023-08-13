1 killed, 3 hurt in rollover crash on Eisenhower Expressway

CHICAGO (CBS) – One person is dead, and three others are injured following a four-car crash on the Eisenhower Expressway Sunday morning.

The crash happened around 2:23 a.m. on I-290 westbound at Homan.

Illinois State Police said a car was traveling next to another in the left lanes with a third traveling in the right. The fourth vehicle was parked on the right shoulder for an unknown reason.

The first car side-swiped the second vehicle while attempting to change lanes and lost control - skidding across the roadway into the fourth lane, ISP said.

The third car was struck on the passenger side by the car as it continued onto the right shoulder – striking the parked vehicle and rolling over the top of it.

The driver and two passengers of the first car were taken to an area hospital with injuries.

The drivers of the second and third cars refused medical attention. The driver of the parked car was pronounced dead on the scene.

The ISP Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit is investigating.

No further information was available.