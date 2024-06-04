Watch CBS News
1 injured in shooting after crash on I-57 on Chicago's South Side

By Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — One person was hospitalized after a crash led to a shooting on I-57 on Chicago's South Side Monday night. 

Illinois State Police said two vehicles crashed in the northbound lanes near 111th Street just after 10 p.m. Police said someone inside one of the vehicles fired shots at the other vehicle. 

One person was shot and taken to a local hospital. 

The suspected shooter fled the scene. 

No arrests have been made. 

All lanes reopened at 119th Street. 

There have been 35 expressway shootings reported in Cook County in 2024. 

First published on June 4, 2024 / 7:55 AM CDT

