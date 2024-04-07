Watch CBS News
1 person hospitalized, 3 others displaced after fire at Chicago West Side home

By Asal Rezaei

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – One person was hurt, and three others were displaced following a house fire in the Humboldt Park neighborhood early Sunday morning.

It happened just before 1 a.m. in the 800 block of North St. Louis Avenue.

Flames and smoke were seen pouring out of the back window and parts of the roof. Sections of the home were left badly charred.

A 59-year-old man was rescued from the building and was taken to Stroger Hospital with burns to the body in good condition.

Chicago police say three people were displaced as a result.

It's unclear what led to the fire.

Fire officials have not released additional information as of yet.

First published on April 7, 2024 / 6:20 AM CDT

